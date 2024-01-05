Enter Sphere? Robert Trujillo ponders Metallica residency at new Vegas venue

Could Metallica be the next band to headline the Sphere?

The high-tech, state-of-the-art Las Vegas venue, which boasts a 160,000-square-foot wraparound LED screen with 16K resolution, opened in 2023 with a residency by U2, which Phish will follow in April.

As for whether the "Enter Sandman" metallers could enter the Sphere, Metal Hammer poses that very question to bassist Robert Trujillo in a new interview.

"You'd have to ask [drummer] Lars [Ulrich] that question!" Trujillo replies. "He's always the guy with his finger on the pulse, so we're happy to let him go ahead with all this cutting-edge stuff, exploring possibilities."

He adds, "So if we do end up playing the Sphere, I'd say that seed is being planted about now."

Metallica's confirmed plans include resuming their M72 world tour in support of their latest album, 72 Seasons. The outing picks up again in May.

"We just want to get into 2024 and see where that takes us, but I'm pretty sure we have shows going right up to 2025 at this point," Trujilo says.

In other Metallica happenings, the band has shared a clip of a meteorologist inserting a lyric from "Enter Sandman" into his forecast. In the clip, posted to Metallica's Instagram Story, the weatherman says, "Don't forget my son forecast ... on Thursday," though he was referring to the sun with a "u."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.