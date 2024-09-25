Eric Clapton drops music video for Meanwhile single “One Woman”

By Jill Lances

Eric Clapton has shared a video for "One Woman," the first single off his upcoming album, Meanwhile.

The video, directed by Dessie Jackson, features a book filled with drawings brought to life through animation.

Meanwhile, Clapton's first album with new material since 2016's I Still Do, is made up of six new songs and eight previously released tunes. It features guest appearances by the late Jeff BeckVan MorrisonBradley WalkerJudith HillDaniel Santiago and Simon Climie.

It will be released digitally on Oct. 4, and on CD and vinyl Jan. 24. It is available for preorder now.

