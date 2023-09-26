Eric Clapton, Mike Rutherford & more to celebrate late Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker

Procol Harum's late frontman Gary Brooker will be celebrated this December with a star-studded concert in the U.K.

Eric Clapton, Genesis' Mike Rutherford and Queen's Roger Taylor are among the artists confirmed for the concert, Remembering Gary Brooker, taking place Monday, December 4, at G Live in Guildford, Surrey, England.

The concert also features Squeeze's Paul Carrack, Dire Straits' bassist John Illsley, Andy Fairweather Low and Mike Sanchez, who will all be backed by a house band made up of session musicians, some of whom played with Procol Harum on tour.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit two charities important to Brooker: The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and Cure Parkinson's.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Thursday, September 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

Brooker, the founder and lead singer of Procol Harum, passed away February 19, 2022, after a battle with cancer. He was 76.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.