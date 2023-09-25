Eric Clapton wraps Crossroads Guitar Festival with special appearance by Stevie Wonder

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival

By Jill Lances

Eric Clapton wrapped his two-night Crossroads Guitar Festival at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday with a surprise appearance by Stevie Wonder.

Wonder joined Clapton on keyboards for a performance of "Crossroads." Clapton's set also featured a guest appearance by Stephen Stills, who joined Clapton for the Crosby, Stills & Nash tune "Love the One You're With."

Clapton opened his set by paying tribute to the late Robbie Robertson, who was originally supposed to be on the bill for the festival. According to setlist.fm, Clapton opened his Sunday set with two The Band tracks, "The Shape I'm In" and "It Makes No Difference," both of which were penned by Robertson.

These were just a couple of the many highlights of the weekend festival, which also featured sets by SantanaZZ TopSheryl CrowJohn Mayer TrioRobert RandolphJoe Bonamassa and more.

Proceeds from the shows, as well as an online auction, benefitted Crossroads Centre Antigua, a rehab facility founded by Clapton.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

