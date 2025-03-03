Eric Clapton announces limited run of US tour dates

Eric Clapton will hit the road in September for a limited run of U.S. tour dates.

The trek, featuring special guests The Wallflowers, will kick off Sept. 8 in Nashville and will hit Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston and New York before wrapping Sept. 20 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Local presales for tickets begin Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

These are the only U.S. dates Clapton has booked for 2025. Starting April 14 he’ll kick off eight nights at the Nippon Budokan in Japan. He also has U.K. dates booked, including three nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May, plus shows in Italy and France.

A complete list of Eric Clapton tour dates can be found at ericclapton.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.