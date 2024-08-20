Eric Clapton to headline three California concerts this fall

By Jill Lances
Eric Clapton has announced a trio of California dates.
The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be heading to Southern California in October, playing San Diego’s Pechanga Arena on Oct. 8, Palm Desert’s Acrisure Arena on Oct. 10 and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 12.

Ticket information can be found at ericclapton.com.

The concerts are scheduled ahead of Clapton's appearance at the upcoming tribute concert for The Band's Robbie Robertson. Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson is happening Oct. 17 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

In addition to Clapton, it will feature Van MorrisonElvis CostelloMike Campbell and Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & the HeartbreakersBruce Hornsby, Warren Haynes and more.

