Eric Clapton performs at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fundraiser

Eric Clapton helped Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. raise $2.2 million for his campaign by performing at a private fundraiser in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday, September 19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am deeply grateful to Eric Clapton for bringing his musical artistry and rebellious spirit to my gathering in Los Angeles last night,” Kennedy shared. “Eric sings from the depths of the human condition. If he sees in me the possibility of bringing unity to our country, it is only possible because artists like him invoke a buried faith in the limitless power of human beings to overcome any obstacle.”

The money raised at the event will be split between Kennedy Jr. and a PAC supporting his campaign.

Earlier this year, Clapton tried to donate money to Kennedy's campaign. He told The Real Music Observer he wasn't allowed to because he's not an American citizen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.