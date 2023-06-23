Eric Clapton releases live “Crossroads” from 'The Definitive 24 Nights'

Eric Clapton's The Definitive 24 Nights box set is out now, and to coincide with the release he's shared the set's unreleased version of "Crossroads (Live at the Royal Albert Hall 1991)."

The Definitive 24 Nights is made up of six hours of music from Clapton's historic 24-night run at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1991, which broke his own record for the longest run of concerts at the venue. During the run, Clapton performed with three lineups — a rock band, a blues band and an orchestra; "Crossroads" was part of the rock set.

The Definitive 24 Nights is available now as a six-CD or eight-LP set. There are also standalone versions of each genre —24 Nights: Rock, 24 Nights: Blues and 24 Nights: Orchestra.

