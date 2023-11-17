Eric Clapton’s “The Fool” guitar sells for a record $1.27 million

Photos: Eric Clapton through the years Here are some memorable photos of musician Eric Clapton through the years. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Eric Clapton’s iconic “The Fool” guitar has sold for big bucks at auction.

The 1964 Gibson SG electric guitar, which Clapton first played onstage while touring the U.S. with his band Cream, sold at Julien's Auctions for a whopping $1.27 million, a new world record for a Clapton guitar.

The famous guitar got its name because of its custom-painted psychedelic finish, courtesy of The Dutch art collective The Fool.

The new owner of the legendary instrument is Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, whose Jim Irsay Collection already consists of iconic rock memorabilia from artists like Elvis Presley, Jerry Garcia, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and more.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to the mental health awareness initiative Kicking the Stigma, started by the Colts and the Irsay family.

"The Fool" sale was part of Julien's Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock 'N' Roll Iconic Guitars and Memorabilia auction, which runs through Saturday, November 18. Also sold during the first day of the auction was one of Eddie Van Halen's stage-played Charvel EVH series electric guitars, which went for $117,000, well above the original estimate of between $40,000 and $60,000.

More information about the auction can be found at juliensauctions.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.