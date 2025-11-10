Eric Singer to reunite with KISS for KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas

Eric Singer of KISS performs during KISS: End of the Road World Tour at Madison Square Garden on December 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

KISS drummer Eric Singer has been added to KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas, happening Nov. 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Singer is set to join Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer for the event's two unmasked KISS performances, marking the first performances of the most recent KISS lineup since they wrapped their End of the Road World Tour at New York's Madison Square Garden in December 2023.

In addition to the performances, the foursome will take part in a Q&A session with fans, while Singer and Thayer will host a “Name that Tune” guitar and drum riff event with Thayer.

Originally announced as KISS Army Storms Vegas, KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas will also include performances from former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick; Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing the music of Ratt; former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach; Quiet Riot; Black N' Blue; and several KISS cover bands.

More information can be found at KissKruiseVegas.com.

