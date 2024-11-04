Even Jakob Dylan doesn't know why Bob Dylan's been tweeting lately

Bob Dylan superfans have been getting a kick out of the fact that their idol has seemingly been posting random replies and musings on social platform X. It's something that the rock icon has been doing on and off since late September — and even his son can't explain it.

Dylan's postings have ranged from an acknowledgment of Bob Newhart's death nearly a month after it happened to a restaurant recommendation in New Orleans to a story about running into hockey players in Prague. Each posting is just off-kilter enough to convince fans that the great man himself has written it.

But in an interview with the Boston Globe, Dylan's son Jakob Dylan, frontman of The Wallflowers, says he's just as confused as everyone else about why his dad has suddenly taken to social media.

"Yeah, like most people, I can't tell you what's going on with those," Jakob tells the paper in response to a comment about how his father tweets more than he does. "I've seen those."

He laughs, "I can't tell you what that's about. I'm not sure. But you're right: Whatever it is, it's more than I do."

Asked if he'd ever do a tour or a concert with Bob, Jakob tells the paper, "I'm available. He knows how to find me."

Bob Dylan is currently on tour in Europe; his next show is in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Nov. 5. On Nov. 12, Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 he'll perform at London's Royal Albert Hall. The biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet as a young Dylan, opens on Christmas Day.

