Ex-Ozzy Osbourne bandmates Jake E. Lee & Bob Daisley share tributes

Ozzy Osbourne's former bandmates Jake E. Lee and Bob Daisley have each shared tributes to the late Prince of Darkness.

Lee, who played guitar in Ozzy's solo band from 1982 to 1987, writes, "Still processing it. The finality of it hits me in waves."

Lee also shared a text he received from Ozzy two weeks ago, seemingly just after Lee had performed at Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning farewell concert on July 5.

"Hi jake im so sorry i couldnt spend more time with you on the weekend but it was really [chaotic]," the text reads. "I would really like to see you when i eventually get back TO LA just to shoot the s*** its been so long since we saw each other , where have are you living these days , because the last thing i herd was you were living in Las Vegas. How did the gig go for you on Saturday i really hope you had fun anyway i will text you when i eventually get back to LA and we must hook up much love and respect."

Daisley, who was Ozzy's original solo bass player, writes, "This is a sad day and it has brought me to tears."

"When I reminisce about Ozzy’s and my times together, I think about the fun, the laughs and of course what we created together musically, which will live much longer than these mortal bodies that we inhabit," Daisley continues. "My condolences to everyone who you’ve left behind, Ozzy. Nothing can change the true friendship that we once had; I'll see you on the other side.'"

