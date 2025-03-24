Exclusive Paul McCartney Royal Mint coins bring in over $750,000 at auction

ABC/Heidi Gutman
By Jill Lances

A selection of special coins honoring The BeatlesPaul McCartney brought in over $750,000 at auction.

The rare currency auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries handled the auction, which consisted of one gold and four silver pieces. Each weighed 5 kilograms, with all four bringing in a total of $753,600.

The gold one, which took 250 hours to make — including three days of polishing — was signed by the rocker during his 2024 Got Back tour in Paris. It sold for $600,000, making it one of the most valuable modern British coins ever sold.

The four silver coins, which have hand-enameling in the design of Paul’s psychedelic Magic Piano, sold for $38,400 each, way above their $5,400 value.

All of the coins came with a certificate of authenticity signed by McCartney.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!