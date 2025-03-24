Exclusive Paul McCartney Royal Mint coins bring in over $750,000 at auction

A selection of special coins honoring The Beatles' Paul McCartney brought in over $750,000 at auction.

The rare currency auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries handled the auction, which consisted of one gold and four silver pieces. Each weighed 5 kilograms, with all four bringing in a total of $753,600.

The gold one, which took 250 hours to make — including three days of polishing — was signed by the rocker during his 2024 Got Back tour in Paris. It sold for $600,000, making it one of the most valuable modern British coins ever sold.

The four silver coins, which have hand-enameling in the design of Paul’s psychedelic Magic Piano, sold for $38,400 each, way above their $5,400 value.

All of the coins came with a certificate of authenticity signed by McCartney.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.