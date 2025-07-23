Exhibit exploring Bob Dylan’s early career to open at New York University

A Bob Dylan exhibit highlighting his early career and the political and social messages in his music is set to open at New York University in August.

How Many Roads: Bob Dylan and His Changing Times, 1961-1964 originally opened in 2024 at the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It examines how Dylan used his music to respond to current events, particularly the Civil Rights Movement, using archival material, as well as new original documentary films. It also highlights artists who were influential to his career, including Pete Seeger and Joan Baez.

"The exhibit centers on Dylan's music as a lens through which to view some of the most defining events of the 20th century," said Mark Davidson, curator of the exhibit. "The early '60s were a time of rapid change for America, and Dylan paced alongside, documenting—this exhibit shows you how."

How Many Roads: Bob Dylan and His Changing Times, 1961-1964 will run from Aug. 25 to Oct. 15 at NYU's Gallatin Galleries in the Greenwich Village area of Manhattan.

