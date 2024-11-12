Experience Hendrix Tour announces 2025 dates

The Experience Hendrix Tour, celebrating the music of the legendary Jimi Hendrix, has announced new dates for 2025.

The trek, which returned in 2024 for the first time in five years, features an all-star lineup that includes guitarists Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Zakk Wylde and Eric Johnson, along with Devon Allman, Samantha Fish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Marcus King, who’s joining the tour for the first time.

The 2025 tour is set to kick off March 11 in Cincinnati, hitting such cities as Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, D.C., before wrapping April 12 in Atlanta.

“It’s a beautiful and powerful phenomenon to witness!” Janie Hendrix, president and CEO of Experience Hendrix and co-founder of the tour, says. “We have all of these incredibly talented musicians, each with their own special vibe, coming together in celebration of Jimi and his music.”

She adds, “You can feel the energy and the love being poured out on stage and every audience adds to the electricity! It’s amazing!”

The lineup for each Experience Hendrix show varies depending on the city. A complete schedule, with lineups and ticket information, can be found at experiencehendrixtour.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.