Extreme, Ace Frehley and Queensrÿche are among the artists playing the 2024 Monsters of Rock concert cruise.

The seafaring festival will set sail from Miami on March 2, and will journey to Jamaica and the Bahamas before returning March 7.

The lineup also features Joe Satriani, The Darkness, Winger, KK's Priest, Quiet Riot, Glenn Hughes and Vixen, among many others.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MonstersofRockCruise.com.

