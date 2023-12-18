Faces planning reissue campaign next year with “a wealth of unreleased material”

Fans of Faces should get ready to hear some previously unreleased music next year.

In an interview with Mojo, Faces specialist Rob Caiger reveals that the band — Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones — plans to kick off a reissue campaign next year, with plenty of material from their vaults.

Caiger put together Faces' recent Record Store Day release, Had Me A Real Good Time… With Faces Live In Session At The BBC 1971-1973. Since 2020 he's been looking through the surviving members' personal archives, and working with the estates of the late Ian McLagan and Ronnie Lane. He says there are plenty of photos and songs to include on remasters.

“When I say there’s a wealth of unreleased material – there’s a wealth of unreleased material,” Caiger shares. “You can only fit so much on an LP and singles. There’s rehearsals, outtakes, unreleased songs, session multitracks, you name it. It was a joy and a privilege, really.”

He adds that Wood actually "has the most incredible, organized archive," noting that lots of the stuff is on tape so "this stuff has never leaked out and no-one's heard it, that's why it's exciting."

And it sounds like the surviving members are excited by what’s in store. “The guys are signing off on everything, and it doesn’t come out unless they say so,” Caiger says. “They’re absolutely engaged, enthusiastic and totally into it. If you’re going to do this, this is the one time to do it properly.”

