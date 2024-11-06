"Feelin' Alright" soon: Dave Mason to undergo heart surgery on Nov. 11

After canceling his live dates in September due to what he called an "urgent heart condition," Dave Mason has now given fans a major health update.

On Instagram, the ex-Traffic rocker reveals that he's going to have heart valve replacement surgery on Nov. 11. He says specifically, he'll be having a kind of surgery called TAVR, or transcatheter aortic valve replacement. It's a minimally invasive procedure that Mason points out has already yielded great results in another rock legend.

"Mick Jagger has had the same surgery, and we've all been lucky to have him continue to entertain us," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer writes. "They say I should feel significantly better in 30 days, and fully rocking in 90, given a smooth operation."

Mason says that he and his wife are "looking forward to getting my health back and feeling better than I have in quite a while." He adds, "We’re feeling great about the future. Music is my life, and it means the world to me to be able to share it with you ... I’ll update you all again soon. Until then, take care of yourselves and each other."

The 78-year-old Mason, who recently released his memoir, Only You Know and I Know, originally had dates booked through Oct. 12 on his Traffic Jam 2024 tour. When he canceled in September, he said that "doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.