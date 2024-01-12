Find a Warming Station Near You

Warming Stations 2024

Green Country is bracing for some sub-zero temperatures and 103.3 The Eagle wants to make sure everyone knows what resources are available for those looking for a warm place to stay. Below is a list of warming centers open to the public. We encourage everyone to take action to ensure their safety during this artic blast.

Tulsa

John 3:16 Mission 506 N. Cheyenne Open 24/7 Food and/or shelter available

The Salvation Army Center of Hope 102 N. Denver Ave. Open 24/7 Food and/or shelter available

Tulsa Day Center 415 W. Archer St. Open 24/7 Food and/or shelter and clinic are available

The Center for Housing Solutions 2915 E. 5th St. Suite 203 Housing homeless in motel and includes meals

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Blvd. Open 24/7 Food and/or shelter available

Bristow

Bristow Senior Center 131 E. 9th Street Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The M&ABJ Bristow Public Library 111 W. 7th Ave.   Tues-Fri from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.   Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sapulpa

Sapulpa Senior Citizen Community Center 515 E. Dewey Ave. Mon- Fri from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sapulpa Public Library 27 W. Dewey Ave.   Mon-Thurs from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.   Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.   Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE to see Oklahoma Gas & Electric’s list of warming stations across the state.

