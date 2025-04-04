First official biography of The Band's Richard Manuel coming in May

The life of The Band's Richard Manuel will be celebrated in a new biography due May 28.

Called Richard Manuel: His Life and Music, from the Hawks and Bob Dylan to The Band, the book by Stephen Lewis includes new interviews with Manuel's musical colleagues, including Eric Clapton and Van Morrison, as well as friends and family, plus commentary on Manuel's songs and performances.

Born in Stratford, Ontario, Manuel was one of The Band's three main vocalists, as well as its pianist. He also contributed drums, organ and other instruments to the group's records. In addition, he wrote or co-wrote a number of The Band's songs. He died by suicide in 1986.

The book details Manuel's early beginnings as a musician in Canada and his time in The Hawks — the group that became The Band. Also covered is The Hawks' stint as Bob Dylan's backup band; their later musical collaborations with Dylan — including the Manuel/Dylan co-write "Tears of Rage"; and The Band's own subsequent success.

The book, announced on The Band's official Instagram page on April 3, which would have been Manuel's 82nd birthday, is available for preorder now.

