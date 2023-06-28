Flea wants to rerecord debut Red Hot Chili Peppers album

Flea wants to give Red Hot Chili Peppers' debut album another look.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the bassist was asked what he thinks his band's worst album is, and he replied, "I always regret the way we made the first one," referring to 1984's The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"I think the songs are really good," Flea says. "Our band was smoking at the time."

RHCP formed in 1982 with Flea, frontman Anthony Kiedis, guitarist Hillel Slovak and drummer Jack Irons. Before recording their debut, though, Slovak and Irons left the band and were replaced by guitarist Jack Sherman and drummer Cliff Martinez.

"Both were great musicians, but the connection just wasn’t as profound as we had with the guys we started with," Flea explains. "I've often wanted to go back and rerecord that album, but I can never talk anyone into it."

Slovak and Irons both rejoined the band after the release of The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Following Slovak's death in 1988, Irons parted ways with the Peppers again, leading current members John Frusciante and Chad Smith to join the band. Sherman died in 2020, while Martinez is currently a film composer.

As for what the best Chili Peppers album is, Flea considers Blood Sugar Sex Magik — "But there's a couple tunes on there I don't think should have gotten on in retrospect," he muses — and Californication.

"Californication is pretty good top to bottom," Flea says. "I saw Adele a little while ago and she told me that was her favorite record of all time. That meant a lot to me because I'm a big Adele fan."

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on tour supporting their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

