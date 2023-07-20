Fleetwood Mac releasing 'Rumours Live' in September

Fleetwood Mac fans are about to get a new way to enjoy the band's classic 1977 album, Rumours.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to release Rumours Live, a double live album of their August 29, 1977, concert at the Forum in Los Angeles. The 90-minute concert, the opening night of a three-night stand, features live versions of most of the songs on the album, including "Never Going Back Again," "Songbird" and "The Chain" as well as tracks from 1975's Fleetwood Mac, including "Landslide" and "Rhiannon."

The new release is the first time most of these performances have ever been released live, with the exception of "Gold Dust Woman," a bonus track on Fleetwood Mac's 1980 release Live: Deluxe Edition. A previously unreleased live version of "Dreams" is out now.

Rumors Live, dropping September 8, is being released digitally and as a two-CD or two-LP set. It is available for preorder now. There will also be a crystal clear-vinyl edition sold exclusively through Walmart.

Here's the track list for Rumours Live:

"Say You Love Me"

"Monday Morning"

"Dreams"

"Oh Well"

"Rhiannon"

"Oh Daddy"

"Never Going Back Again"

"Landslide"

"Over My Head"

"Gold Dust Woman"

"You Make Loving Fun"

"I'm So Afraid"

"Go Your Own Way"

"World Turning"

"Blue Letter"

"The Chain"

"Second Hand News"

"Songbird"

