Fleetwood Mac producer settles lawsuit over Tony Award-winning play 'Stereophonic'

A producer on Fleetwood Mac's classic album Rumours has settled his lawsuit over the Tony Award-winning play Stereophonic.

Ken Caillat, who co-produced the 1977 album, filed a lawsuit in October against the writer and producers of Stereophonic, alleging the play used portions of his 2013 book, Making Rumours: The Inside Story Of The Classic Fleetwood Mac Album, without permission.

In the suit, which was also filed on behalf of Caillat's co-author Steven Stiefel, the pair claimed Stereophonic "copies the heart and soul of Making Rumours, and is substantially similar," noting they didn't authorize the play's writer, David Adjmi, to "copy, reproduce, or create a fictional adaptation or derivative work of their book."

In legal documents filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in New York, the parties asked for the adjournment of a planned conference that was supposed to take place Thursday, noting that both sides have “resolved the dispute in principle” and expect to have their settlement finalized before Dec. 23.

So far no details of the settlement have been revealed.

Prior to filing the suit, Caillat, father of singer Colbie Caillat, gave an interview with The New Yorker, in which he detailed the similarities of his book and the play, including portions of dialogue he believes were taken right from his book.

Stereophonic opened on Broadway in April and won five Tony Awards, including Best Play. It was originally scheduled to run until July 7, but its run was extended several times. It is now scheduled to close on Jan. 12.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.