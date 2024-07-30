Fleetwood Mac’s 1982 LA Forum shows compiled for new live album, 'Mirage Tour ‘82'

Live performances from one of Fleetwood Mac’s classic tours are set to be released as part of a new live compilation album.

Mirage Tour '82, dropping Sept. 20, will feature recordings from the band's two sold out shows at The Forum in Los Angeles, during their 1982 Mirage Tour. The two shows happened October 21 and 22, and featured the classic Fleetwood Mac lineup of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks.

The album contains 22 live recordings, with six songs from the Oct. 21 show that have never been released before, including performances of “Don’t Stop” and “Landslide.” The rest of the album features songs from the Oct. 22 show that have been part of previous releases.

And Fleetwood Mac fans are getting their first preview of the record with the previously unreleased live performance of "Don't Stop," which is now available via digital outlets.

Mirage Tour '82 will be released digitally, and as a three-LP and two-CD set. All formats are available for preorder now.

