Foghat debuts new 'Sonic Mojo' track “I Don’t Appreciate You”

Foghat is gearing up for the release of their new studio album, Sonic Mojo, and they're giving fans yet another preview of what to expect. The band has released the third single from the record, "I Don't Appreciate You," written by drummer and founding member Roger Earl.

"This song was written about the most obnoxious people in our lives, but in the most polite-ful way," Earl shares. "And as our lead singer Scott Holt says when he announces the song onstage, 'It is the most polite F/U song you will ever hear!'"

You can listen to "I Don't Appreciate You" now via digital outlets and watch the video you YouTube.

Sonic Mojo, Foghat's first new album in seven years, is due out November 10 and the band will be celebrating with two record release shows. The first is happening November 12 at The Iridium in New York City, followed by a November 17 show at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Foghat has several other concerts on the books for 2023; even after more than 50 years with the band, the 77-year-old Earl wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I'm going to roll till I'm old and rock till I drop,” Earl tells ABC Audio. “I love what I do and I play in a great band. And when I can't play anymore, I guess that's when it’ll end.”

A complete list of Foghat dates can be found at foghat.com.

