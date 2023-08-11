Foghat dropping new album, 'Sonic Mojo', in November

Foghat is set to return with their first new album in seven years. The band will release their 17th studio album, Sonic Mojo, November 10, with the first single from the record, "Drivin' On," available August 25.

The album features three new songs co-written by founding member/drummer Roger Earl, along with guitarist Bryan Bassett, bassist Rodney O'Quinn and singer/guitarist Scott Holt. It also includes three songs co-written by Earl's former Savoy Brown bandmate Ken Simmonds before he passed away in December 2022.

Sonic Mojo will be released on CD and 180-gram neon purple vinyl. Fans can presave the new single "Drivin' On" now and check out a preview on YouTube.

