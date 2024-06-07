Foghat drops video for 'Sonic Mojo' track “Black Days & Blue Nights”

Foghat has dropped a new video for the track "Black Days & Blue Nights" from their latest release, Sonic Mojo, which came out in November.

The clip is a live performance of the track, which is about the late Rod Price, the band’s original lead slide guitarist, who passed away in 2005.

“This song is our Ode to Rod Price,” founding member/drummer Roger Earl shares. “Rod was a complicated man. He was a beautiful soul, and we were good friends when he joined the band.”

Price left the group in 1980, with Roger noting that “after four or five years on the road, it started to wear on him. He was seeking a more peaceful existence. We were touring relentlessly and although Dave (Peverett) and I loved it, it was tough on Rod.”­­­

Singer Scott Holt adds, “Rod Price was the lynchpin of the guitars in Foghat. He was the lead guitar player and he created the sound that became Foghat. ‘Slow Ride’ doesn’t exist without that iconic drum intro and Rod Price’s slide playing.”

Foghat is currently on a U.S. tour. They hit Clearwater, Florida, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at foghat.com.

