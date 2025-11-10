Foo Fighters announce European leg of Take Cover tour

Foo Fighters have announced a European leg of their 2026 Take Cover tour.

The international outing launches June 10 in Oslo, Norway, and includes headlining stops in Sweden, Poland, Germany, France, England, Austria and Italy, plus sets at festivals in Spain and Portugal.

Openers include Royel Otis, Inhaler and IDLES, depending on the date.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

As previously reported, the North American leg of the Take Cover tour launches in August and features support from Queens of the Stone Age.

The most recent Foo Fighters album is 2023's But Here We Are. They've released two new singles in 2025: "Today's Song" and "Asking for a Friend."

