Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett interviews Dave Grohl & Pat Smear on ﻿'Shred with Shifty'﻿ podcast

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett interviews his bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear on the second season premiere of his podcast, Shred with Shifty.

Over the course of the conversation, the trio goes into great detail about the guitar tones, amps and effects pedals they use.

"I don't think either one of [Grohl or Smear] have ever done an interview quite like this," Shiflett says at the beginning of the episode. "Like a deep dive on their guitar playing and gear and tone, and all the little secret formulas to the Foo Fighter magic sauce."

If you're wondering whether they addressed Grohl fathering a baby outside of his marriage, which he revealed in September, a press release notes that the conversation took place in February. Foo Fighters haven't performed since the Grohl news broke and canceled what was set to be their first show back at the Soundside Music Festival.

Shiflett launched Shred with Shifty in 2023 and has interviewed artists including Rush's Alex Lifeson, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Wolfgang Van Halen. Upcoming guests on the second season include Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Keith Urban.

You can listen to Shred with Shifty at Volume.com/shifty.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.