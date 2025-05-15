Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl to appear on Ed Sheeran’s new F1 song

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will appear on a new track from pop star Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran revealed on his Instagram Story that his upcoming song "Drive," featured on F1 The Album, the companion to the upcoming Brad Pitt film F1, will feature Grohl on drums, as well as John Mayer on guitar.

"A lot of fun making this," Sheeran added of the hard-driving track, which he previewed in the post.

F1 stars Pitt as a former F1 racer who was forced to retire after a horrible crash and is asked to return to racing to mentor a racing prodigy.

Both the album and the movie are out June 27.

