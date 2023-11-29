Foo Fighters debut ﻿'Echoes'﻿ song "Statues" live during Australia tour kickoff

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Over 15 years after its original release, the Foo Fighters song "Statues" has finally gotten its live debut.

Dave Grohl and company played the track, which appears on the 2007 Foos album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, for the first time in concert during their Australia tour kickoff in Perth on Wednesday, November 29.

You may recall that Grohl performed a rendition of "Statues" alongside Norah Jones on an episode of her podcast, Norah Jones Is Playing Along, which premiered in October.

According to Setlist.fm, the Perth show also included another Echoes deep cut, "Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners," and a cover of AC/DC's "Big Balls" sung by Foo Fighters' drum tech.

Foo Fighters will continue to tour Australia into mid-December, followed by a trip to New Zealand in January. They'll launch a U.S. stadium tour in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!