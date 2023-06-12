Foo Fighters earn 10th top-10 album on '﻿Billboard'﻿ 200 with ﻿'But Here We Are'

Foo Fighters' But Here We Are has debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The 11th studio effort from Dave Grohl and company enters the chart at #8 with a total of 62,000 equivalent album units, making it the 10th top-10 Foos record.

As previously reported, But Here We Are debuted at #1 in the U.K. after narrowly edging out the new album from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds; it also debuted at #1 in Australia. Foo Fighters have two #1 albums on the Billboard 200: 2011's Wasting Light and 2017's Concrete and Gold.

But Here We Are, which features the lead single "Rescued," is the first Foo Fighters album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. The group returned to the road in May with new drummer Josh Freese.

