Foo Fighters headed to Cannes Lions Festival for Spotify Beach event

Foo Fighters are headed to France next week for the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Dave Grohl and company will perform as part of the Spotify Beach event, taking place June 19-22. Their set takes place Wednesday, June 21.

Other artists on the lineup include Florence + the Machine and rappers A$AP Rocky and Jack Harlow.

Notably, the Cannes performance puts the Foos in Europe right as Glastonbury is set to begin. The "Everlong" rockers are rumored to be performing at the famed English festival on Friday, June 23, under the name The Churnups, though nothing's officially been announced yet.

In May, Foo Fighters kicked off their first tour since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. Their next scheduled show takes place Wednesday, June 14, in Rogers, Arkansas.

