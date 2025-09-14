Foo Fighters play first show with new drummer Ilan Rubin

Musician Dave Grohl, founding member of Nirvana and The Foo Fighters, performs onstage as a special guest with the Los Angeles Philharmonic during weekend 2, day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Foo Fighters returned to the stage Saturday for a show the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California. It marked their first performance with new drummer Ilan Rubin, who previously played with Nine Inch Nails.

In video posted to the band’s Instagram Story, Grohl is seen introducing Rubin to the crowd.

“We get to say, who our f***** drummer is,” Grohl said. “Everybody else has said it. I finally get the opportunity to say, ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome the most bad*** mother*****, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the Foo Fighters right now.”

This was the Foo’s first show since August 2024, and the night kicked off with Grohl acknowledging their absence from the stage.

"Oh my f***** God," Grohl said when he first came walked out. "It's been a while. It's f****** been a while, huh"

The band then treated the crowd to 25-song set, featuring Foo favorites like “All My Life," “My Hero,” “Times Like These,” “Learn to Fly,” “The Pretender,” “This Is A Call,” “Stacked Actors” and “Monkey Wrench," ending the night with the classic "Everlong."

The Foos also performed several songs they haven't played in a while, including "Have It All," which, according to setlist.fm, was the first performance of the One by One track since 2015. They also revisited two songs from their 1995 debut album: "Alone + Easy Target" and "Exhausted," last played since 2018 and 2014, respectively.

In addition, the night included a performance of “Winnebago” -- which Grohl recorded under the pseudonym Late! -- for the first time since 2014.

Saturday night’s concert, which was announced Friday, was the band's first since Grohl’s 2024 infidelity scandal.

Foo Fighters are due to kick off a tour of Asia in October.

