Foo Fighters speak out against Donald Trump using "My Hero" during rally

Foo Fighters are making it known that they are not happy about Donald Trump using their hit song "My Hero."

The tune, from the band's 1997 album The Colour and the Shape, was played Friday as Trump brought out Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a rally in Arizona, and the band let it be known on social media that they did not approve the song's use.

When an account posed the question, "Hey @foofighters did you let Trump use 'My Hero' to welcome RFK Jr. on stage," the Foo Fighters official account replied "No." And if anyone questioned what they meant, they later retweeted the post with the caption, "Let us be clear."

A rep for Foo Fighters also tells Billboard in a statement, "Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it," adding, "appropriate actions are being taken." They also indicated that any earned royalties from Trump's use of the song will be donated to the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz campaign.

Foo Fighters are far from the first artist to oppose Trump's use of their music. Neil Young has threatened to sue him for using "Rockin' in the Free World," and earlier in August, Beyoncé's camp threatened legal action when her song "Freedom" was used in an online video for Trump. The estates of both Tom Petty and Isaac Hayes have also been vocal about their opposition to Trump using their music.

