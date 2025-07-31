Fore! 'Happy Gilmore 2' leads to streaming bumps for Lynyrd Skynyrd, Foreigner, Tom Petty

Some big-name musicians guest star in the new Netflix streaming hit Happy Gilmore 2, but it's the big names on the movie's soundtrack who are reaping the benefits.

While Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Eminem all appear in the film, the soundtrack features a number of classic rock staples, which Billboard reports have received streaming bumps since the movie debuted July 25. The biggest winner is "Tuesday's Gone," the Lynyrd Skynyrd song that also appeared in the original Happy Gilmore film.

Billboard reports that according to Luminate data, that song saw a 44% increase in streams in the film's first four days of release. Streams of Foreigner's "Juke Box Hero" increased by 18%, while Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' "The Waiting" earned a 15% bump. Another song, "Swingin' Party" by The Replacements, more than doubled its streams.

Billboard didn't provide streaming data on the other songs that appear in the film, which include "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man" by The Bob Seger System, "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, "Wooly Bully" by Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs, "Goodbye to You" by Scandal featuring Patty Smyth and "Magic" by Pilot.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.