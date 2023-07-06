Foreigner announces Historic Farewell Tour companion album

Foreigner is ready to kick off their farewell to the road. To mark the occasion, the band has released a brand new companion album.

Farewell – The Very Best Of Foreigner features 11 of the band's biggest hits, including such classics as "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Double Vision," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "I Want To Know What Love Is" and more.

Farewell – The Very Best Of Foreigner, produced by Mick Jones with Jeff Pilson, is being released as a limited edition gold vinyl with only 5,000 numbered copies available. They'll be sold at tour stops and independent retailers.

Foreigner's Historic Farewell Tour kicks off Thursday, July 7, in Alpharetta, Georgia, with dates confirmed through November. A complete list of shows can be found at foreigneronline.com.

