Foreigner releasing greatest hits compilation with previously unreleased track

Foreigner fans are getting a new song.

After teasing fans on social media, the band just announced a new greatest hits compilation, Turning Back the Time. It will be released Oct. 4, ahead of the band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The title of the 18-track album is also the one previously unreleased tune that appears on it, “Turning Back the Time.” Originally recorded in 1996, the song features vocals by Lou Gramm and was co-written by Mick Jones, Gramm and Marti Frederiksen.

“Foreigner’s membership in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a priceless highlight of my career,” Jones shares. “I hope that this collection of the songs that brought us here, along with some later recordings that light our way forward, will mean as much to all who listen to them as they do to me.”

Regarding the new song, Jones adds, "The sentiment of the song spoke to us now more than ever and with the upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, we thought it an ideal time to let the world hear it.”

You can listen to "Turning Back the Time" now via digital outlets.

In addition to the new tune, the album includes songs from Foreigner's first six albums, including classics like "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Double Vision," "Juke Box Hero" and "I Want To Know What Love Is." It also features one song, "When It Comes to Love," with the band's current lead singer, Kelly Hansen.

Turning Back the Time is available for preorder now.

Foreigner is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

