Foreigner’s Jeff Pilson teases band’s future beyond farewell tour

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Foreigner kicked off their farewell tour back in July, but it doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

The band currently has dates on the books for 2024, including a Las Vegas residency that kicks off in March and a tour with Styx that launches in June. And during an interview with Bass Musician magazine, bassist Jeff Pilson suggested that there may be even more shows planned for 2025.

"There may be something going on in '25, we just haven't heard yet,” he shared. “But what I will tell you is at the end of '24 will be the end of our doing long tours. That's really what we mean by this farewell tour … no more nine months of the year on the road.”

As for why the band is ready to hang it up, he says the traveling is too much, plus they want to spend time with their families.

“We're not that young. So, there is all that,” he says. “And basically, we wanna have a life, it would be nice to have more of a life.”

Foreigner's 2024 dates kick off January 19 in Scottsdale, Arizona, and they'll be back in Las Vegas for their Feels Like The Last Time residency, starting March 22. Their Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour with Styx kicks off June 11. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

