Foreigner’s Mick Jones and Dennis Elliot to miss Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

In a post on Instagram, the band revealed that they are "greatly looking forward" to Saturday's celebration, with Foreigner performing with Demi Lovato, Sammy Hagar and Kelly Clarkson "in a set celebrating the induction of the guys who started it all almost fifty years ago."
The 2024 induction ceremony, taking place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. ET. On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights.
In other news ... Foreigner is set to perform at the halftime show during Sunday's Cleveland Browns game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The performance is part of the Browns' celebration of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
