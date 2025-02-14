Former Eagles’ guitarist Don Felder stops Rock Legends Cruise performance after suffering from dehydration

Scott Legato/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder wants everyone to know he's doing okay.

The rocker was forced to stop his performance on the Rock Legends Cruise Thursday after experiencing a medical issue, and a post on social media reveals that he's now doing better.

“We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise,” reads the post. “After recieving (sic) medical attention he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better.”

“To ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully, we are working on rescheduling today’s shows and adjusting the remainder of the cruise schedule accordingly,” the post continues, adding, “Thank you for your understanding, and remember—drink your water!”

The 2025 edition of the Rock Legends Cruise is set to run until Feb. 17, sailing from Miami to CocoCay in the Bahamas. It also features appearances by Styx, Alice Cooper, Guess Who's Burton Cummings, The Zombies' Colin Blunstone, John Waite, Foghat and more.

Felder is also scheduled to be a special guest on the upcoming Brotherhood of Rock tour, headlined by Styx and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin. The tour kicks off May 28 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

