Former Grateful Dead vocalist Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay dead at 78

Former Grateful Dead vocalist Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay has died. She was 78.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Donna Jean Godchaux," reads a post on the Dead's Instagram. "Her unmistakable voice and radiant spirit touched the lives of countless fans and immeasurably enriched the Grateful Dead family."

"Her contributions will forever remain part of the tapestry that continues to be woven," the post continues. "We send our deepest condolences to her loved ones and ask for privacy for her family during this time."

Godchaux-MacKay was a member of the Dead from 1971 to 1979, and sang on albums including 1974's From the Mars Hotel and 1977's Terrapin Station, as well as the 1972 live album Europe '72. Her then-husband, Keith Godchaux, played piano in the band during that time.

Upon leaving the Dead, the Godchauxs formed the Heart of Gold Band before Godchaux was killed in a car accident in 1980. Both Godchaux-MacKay and Godchaux were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Grateful Dead in 1994.

Outside of her work with the Dead, Godchaux-MacKay was known for providing backup vocals on hits including Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds" and Percy Sledge's "When a Man Loves a Woman." She also contributed to albums by artists such as Cher and Boz Scaggs.

In 2007, Godchaux-MacKay formed her namesake Donna Jean Godchaux Band.

