Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee recovering after being shot in Las Vegas

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital after being shot “multiple times” during a street shooting in the city, according to a statement by his management.

“Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital,” reads the statement. “He is expected to fully recover.”

The shooting occurred while Lee was out walking his dog. Police believe it was “completely random.”

Police are currently investigating the incident, with the statement noting “no further comments will be forthcoming."

It adds, “Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

Lee backed Ozzy on guitar from 1982 and 1987, and appeared on the 1983 album Bark at the Moon, which sold over 3 million records. He also appeared on 1986′s The Ultimate Sin and toured with Ozzy behind the record before being fired by Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne.

