Fundraiser launched for ex-Grateful Dead keyboardist Tom 'TC' Constanten amid lung cancer battle

Tom Constanten performs at the 'Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace & Music' 40th Anniversary DVD And Blu-Ray release party at Hard Rock Cafe - Times Square on June 4, 2009 in New York City. George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Former Grateful Dead keyboardist Tom "TC" Constanten is battling lung cancer, and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund is raising money to help support him.

Donated funds will go toward covering Constanten's medical bills, as well as "other vital living expenses."

"Over the years I have experienced such generosity that it boggles the mind," Constanten says. "I count my wealth in friends, and it’s a blessing I'd never want to trade away. Still, situations change and things come up."

"Sweet Relief is honored to help Tom during this difficult time in his life," adds Sweet Relief Executive Director Aric Steinberg. "Our Directed Artist Funds can provide a meaningful solution when the community rallies around the recipient, and we know that Tom's community cares about him deeply. His influence on the musical landscape with the Grateful Dead is long-lasting, and he has touched many people around the world."

For more info, visit SweetRelief.org.

Constanten played on the Grateful Dead records Anthem of the Sun and Aoxomoxoa, released in 1968 and 1969, respectively, as well as the 1969 live album Live/Dead. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Dead in 1994.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.