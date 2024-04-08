Geezer Butler announces ﻿'Into the Void﻿' book event with Brian Posehn

Harper Collins

By Josh Johnson

Geezer Butler has announced a live event during which he'll discuss his 2023 memoir, Into the Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath—And Beyond.

The show takes place on May 22 in Englewood, Colorado. Attendees will see comedian and established metalhead Brian Posehn interview the Sabbath bassist about the book. Butler will also be taking part in an audience Q&A and signing copies of Into the Void.

"I can't wait to see how the evening unfolds, as Brian is both incredibly funny and a super-passionate rock fan!" Butler says. "It's a rare opportunity for us to come face to face with fans and answer some of their burning questions!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12. For more info, visit Butler's Instagram.

