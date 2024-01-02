Gene Simmons takes fans inside New York’s Electric Lady Studios

After KISS wrapped their End of the Road tour, Gene Simmons gave fans a chance to spend some time with him at Electric Lady Studios in New York. Now he's sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of the experience.

The unique event happened December 4, 5 and 6, following the band’s final performance at Madison Square Garden on December 2. Those who took part paid $6,000 for the privilege, which included being able to record a song with Simmons and hear him share stories of his career.

In a video posted to YouTube, Simmons talks about how the studio, which was built by Jimi Hendrix, has a very personal connection to KISS.

"This was the first recording studio Paul [Stanley] and I ever recorded in. We did background vocals for other artists. And then KISS. Yes, our little band," he shares. "This was the very first recording studio, Electric Lady, where we recorded our very first demo that had songs like 'Deuce' and 'Black Diamond' and so on."

He talks of wanting fans to get to experience the studio where artists like Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and more recorded, noting, "I wanted the fans to be able to stand there and actually record in the very same rooms that these superstars were in." He added, "What an amazing experience. I hope to do it again."

The clip then shows Simmons posing for photos with fans and directing them as they record their take on the KISS classic “Rock and Roll All Nite."

As for doing it again, it sounds like there are already plans in the works. Simmons ends the video by teasing the same experiences coming to “a local recording studio where you live.”

