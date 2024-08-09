George Harrison's 'The Concert for Bangladesh' finally arrives on streaming services

More than 50 years after it was first released, George Harrison's all-star charity live album The Concert for Bangladesh has just arrived on streaming services.

The album documents the first major charity rock concerts in history: two shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in August 1971. They were organized by Harrison in the wake of the humanitarian crisis caused by the Bangladesh Liberation War in what was then East Pakistan. The shows raised money for UNICEF in aid of the 10 million refugees who'd fled to India during the war.

In addition to George -- who performed solo songs like "My Sweet Lord," and The Beatles tracks "Something" and "Here Comes the Sun" -- the concert featured Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Leon Russell, Billy Preston and Ravi Shankar. Notably, it marked the first time George and Ringo had played together in concert since 1966 and Dylan's first major U.S. concert appearances in five years.

Released as a triple live album credited to George Harrison & Friends, The Concert for Bangladesh hit #1 and won the Grammy for Album of the Year. The new streaming version is based on the track list of the 2005 reissue of the album and also includes a bonus track, the original studio version of George's song "Bangla Desh."

Looking back on the event, Harrison, who died in 2001, once said, "The musicians were great. I mean, they completely put down their own egos to play together and to do something because the whole vibe of that concert was that it was something bigger than the lot of us."

All net proceeds from the album will be donated to the George Harrison Fund for UNICEF, which helps children in need worldwide.

