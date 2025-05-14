Get $30 tickets for Rod Stewart, The Doobie Brothers & more with Live Nation's Ticket to Summer promo

Live Nation is once again giving fans a way to enjoy live music this summer at a bargain price.

The concert promoter is set to launch what they're calling $30 Ticket to Summer, offering $30 all-in concert tickets to over 1,000 shows at select amphitheaters across the country.

The promotion includes concerts from artists like The Doobie Brothers, Billy Idol, Rod Stewart, Styx and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin, Simple Minds, James Taylor, Cyndi Lauper and the triple bill of Toto, Christopher Cross and Men at Work.

The promotion starts May 21 at 10 a.m. local time, and here's how it works: You go to LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to see the full list of participating events. Once you choose your show, you look for the tickets labeled "$30 Ticket to Summer," add the tickets to your cart, and go to checkout.

You can also get early access via T-Mobile and Rakuten starting May 20.

