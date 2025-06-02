Giant photo of Steven Tyler on display at Los Angeles’ Sunset Marquee for a good cause

A giant photo of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is currently on display at the Sunset Marquee in Los Angeles, and it's hoping to raise awareness of Tyler's charity Janie's Fund.

From now until June 28, the photo, by celebrity photographer Ross Halfin, is being displayed on the hotel's poolside photo wall, and Janie's Fund is asking fans to take a photo of, or with, the portrait, share it on Instagram and tag the organization.

Each week Janie's Fund will chose one winner, who’ll receive an autographed copy of the photo signed by Tyler and Halfin.

"We're not suggesting you make special travel plans to come to LA, and stay at the Sunset Marquis just to support Janie's Fund, but you just might want to consider it," the organization shares, "if you live in the LA area, you definitely need to stop by, take a picture and grab a bite at Cavatina which is one of our favorite restaurants…you never know who you'll run into."

Launched in 1989, Janie's Fund, named after Aerosmith's song "Janie's Got a Gun," helps girls who've been abused or neglected.

