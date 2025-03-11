Gibson teams with Warren Haynes for new signature guitar

Gibson has teamed with Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes for his first-ever signature guitar.

The Gibson Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard has features that were tailored to the rocker’s preferences and has a '60s Cherry finish, with mahogany body and neck. It has the look and feel of a '50s-era Les Paul, but with modern features.

“I’ve always been a Gibson guy—I got hooked on that sound as a teenager and have been playing them ever since,” Haynes shares. “Needless to say, I’m honored to be partnering with Gibson to release my Signature Les Paul Standard."

“I’m really enjoying playing this guitar on stage and looking forward to using it in the studio. I’m equally psyched that other guitar players will now have the opportunity to own and play one as well," he adds.

The Gibson Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard is available now at Gibson Garage Nashville and London, as well as at authorized Gibson dealers and online at Gibson.com.

And speaking of Haynes onstage, he's set to perform at Unbroken Chain: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Phil Lesh at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on March 17. He will then launch a tour with the Warren Haynes Band on April 4 in Savannah, Georgia. He's also set to perform at The Brothers shows, celebrating the music of the Allman Brothers Band, April 15 and April 16 at New York's Madison Square Garden. A complete list of dates can be found at warrenhaynes.net.

